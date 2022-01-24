Idaho struggles to obtain testing amid omicron surge

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is continuing to surge in Idaho, as cases continue to hover between three and four thousand per day.

However, the accuracy of the state’s data is in question as many shelves that carry at-home tests are empty across the state.

“Local availability for over-the-counter rapid antigen tests is incredibly unpredictable,” said Dr. Christopher Ball, Chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

National COVID-19 surges have typically started on the coasts and worked their way into states like Idaho, leaving the state grasping for answers when supply for tests dwindle before demand is high in the Gem State.

“This stems from the fact that there is way more national demand than retailers could ever support,” said Ball. “What that means is that the day-to-day access, whether in stores or online, is likely to change very quickly.”

For those needing to access tests, there could be help on the way, but that could take weeks.

The Biden Administration announced the USPS will be delivering tests across the country, but that they wouldn’t ship for seven to twelve days.

Until then, Dr. Ball says the key is persistence. “For those of you who are looking for rapid antigen tests, here locally or those that you may want to order online, what we would recommend is to look at multiple retailers and multiple sites.”

Not only will tests be available by mail, eight FDA-approved tests per household per month will also be covered by insurance.

“This hopefully will make it much easier for folks in the coming weeks to both access tests and make them more affordable,” Ball said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.