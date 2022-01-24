Advertisement

Idaho Veteran’s Services struggling to find nursing staff

In the fiscal year 2020, Idaho's three veteran's homes had a combined nursing vacancy rate of...
In the fiscal year 2020, Idaho's three veteran's homes had a combined nursing vacancy rate of 13%. This year, it stands at 29%(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services is having difficulties finding skilled nursing staff for their veterans homes.

The number of residents allowable between Idaho’s three veterans homes has been impacted by a lack of nursing staff.

Typically, these homes have about 82% capacity. Now, they’re at 66.5% due to not having enough staff to care for the veterans in their homes.

In fiscal year 2020, Idaho’s three veterans homes combined had a nursing vacancy rate of 13%. This year, it’s at 29%.

“Right now, the real issue is not whether or not I can pay them but the fact that there are a very limited quantity of staff available and what staff are available,” said Veteran’s Services Chief Administrator Mark Tschampl. “We have to fight tooth and nail for it because everyone else is fighting for the same staff.”

The division has offered recruitment and retention bonuses in addition to education and tuition assistance in order have more skilled nursing staff members.

