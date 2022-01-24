Introducing each candidate who is running for Secretary of State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The upcoming primary election will feature many different candidates on the ballot, and one of the contested races is for Secretary of State.

This week KMVT got the chance to catch up with each candidate who is running for Secretary of State and spoke to them about one of the most talked-about topics, voter fraud.

The current Secretary of State is set to retire at the end of this term, three new candidates are running for his seat.

Mary Souza, Dorothy Moon, and Phil McGrane.

The Secretary of State in Idaho is in charge of many different things, but one of the biggest is running the state’s elections.

One of the things each candidate spoke about was the importance of making sure there is no voter fraud within Idaho’s elections.

“I have been really focused on making sure that we can shore up and put safety measures in place because we have a number of weaknesses in Idaho election laws right now,” said Souza.

Mary Souza is currently a member of the Idaho State Senate and says this year she is going to focus on election transparency by introducing different bills to the senate.

Phil McGrane is currently the Ada County Clerk and the chair of the elections committee. He says he wants to keep Idaho as an example of how the election process should be run.

“This is often a role where if things go well, it goes unnoticed, and I think often that is the best form of government, people get to live their lives, they get to cast their ballot and have confidence in the system that their vote will count,” said McGrane. “I think when we look around the country, we are privileged to live in a state like Idaho and we do have confidence that things are working well.”

Dorothy Moon, a member of the House of Representatives says she wants uniformity across every county when it comes to election day.

“Right now we don’t have uniformity, I represent 5 counties, and they all 5 do things differently, some hand count, some use tabulators,” said Moon. “I think we need to make sure everybody sees a process that is familiar county to county, and then if anybody is concerned about something, or there are errors, they are more easily identified.

The primary election is on May 17.

