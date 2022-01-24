Advertisement

Jerome Police Chief to retire, new chief of police announced

Hall served in law enforcement for 38 years.(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 38 years in law enforcement and 18 years as the Chief of Police for Jerome, Dan Hall is hanging up his badge.

“I think for me personally it just feels like the right time to retire from active service,” said Hall.

Chief Hall says throughout his years as Police Chief, he has enjoyed creating a positive police presence within the city of Jerome, especially as it has grown.

“The community as it’s grown, we really haven’t experienced huge amounts of crime and negative impacts from that. Obviously, we have a few bad things happen from time to time, but overall our growth experience has been pretty positive,” Hall said.

As Hall moves on from his role, another man moves up. Captain Duane Rubink has been selected by the Mayor and the City Administrator.

“We’ve got a great relationship with our community now and building on that, helping our community grow in positive ways,” said Rubink. “Jerome is growing and we are going to see a lot of growth in the future, and things are changing a lot. I’m excited to be a part of that, hopefully we can learn to grow together.”

Not only does he hope to help the city stay safe for the residents, but he looks forward to leading the officers as well.

“The men and women of our department are really great people and helping them develop our careers and grow a little in their lives and careers is exciting and should be fun,” Rubink said.

When asked if he had any other messages, Hall only had one thing to say for his brothers and sisters in blue.

“It’s been a great pleasure to work with them, and I’ll miss being around them on a daily basis,” he said.

Hall retires on February 18.

