Advertisement

Police: Man shoots up Idaho motel after smoking-fee charge

The shooting occurred Friday morning at the Motel 6 in Rexburg, Idaho
Police say the no one was hurt during the Friday morning shooting
Police say the no one was hurt during the Friday morning shooting(Google Maps)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said.

The shooting occurred Friday morning at the Motel 6 in Rexburg, Idaho, and no one was injured, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.

Hagen said the man was taken into custody later that day in Alpine, Wyoming. His name hasn’t been released. Police said he was traveling with a female companion.

East Idaho News reports that the front of the building was hit multiple times, and that some bullets went through glass doors and through more walls inside the motel. Images at the scene showed shattered glass and numerous bullet holes in the building.

The Madison School District issued a shelter-in-place order for a nearby elementary, middle and high school as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 testing image
Idaho struggles to obtain testing amid omicron surge
Crisis standards of care have been activated in three Idaho health districts
Crisis standards of care activated in three health districts
Fit and Well Idaho Report: The CHIP program
Fit and Well Idaho Report: The CHIP program
Introducing each candidate who is running for Secretary of State
Introducing each candidate who is running for Secretary of State