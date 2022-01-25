AAA offers the latest travel tips and top trends for another busy year

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Airport staffing shortages, weather delays, and the omicron variant have made headlines nationwide for stopping the normal flow of travel in 2022.

Now, as we head into 2022, AAA Idaho gives tips and tricks to make sure you’re travel plans don’t get derailed.

“The best travel experiences have always required careful planning, and travel during the pandemic is no exception,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “You may have to take a few extra precautions, but it’s still possible to reduce your stress and have a fantastic vacation.

AAA Idaho urges travelers to:

Plan ahead and anticipate the possibility of delays

Bring N95 or KN95 masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and disposable gloves

Purchase travel insurance that specifically provides coverage for travel interruptions and additional expenses due to COVID-19

Share your travel plans with loved ones and credit card providers to prevent frozen credit accounts due to unusual activity suspicions

Store photos of your vaccination card and other important travel documents on your phone as a backup

“Those who have made travel plans on their own face the difficult task of re-booking trips, seeking reimbursements or alternate transportation, and staying current on rapidly-changing conditions that could impact their vacation,” Conde said. “Relying on a trusted travel agent can take a lot of frustration out of the process.”

