AARP Idaho accepting Community Challenge grant applications

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP Idaho is opening applications for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge to organizations and local governments.

Applications will be accepted from now until March 22 and aim to make spaces more livable by making improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, COVID-19 recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Over the last five years, AARP has given out 17 grants in the Gem State for a total of more than $171,000.

“We are excited to kick-off the Community Challenge again in 2022 to continue helping communities across Idaho become great places for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, especially people 50-plus,” said Francoise Cleveland, AARP Idaho advocacy director. “The program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements right where Idahoans live.”

Proposals that support those 50 and older and are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers, among other things, will take priority in the evaluation process.

AARP Idaho invites anyone looking to learn how to apply to join them on Feb. 23 at 11:00 a.m. mountain time. You can register here.

