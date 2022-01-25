Advertisement

AARP Idaho accepting Community Challenge grant applications

AARP will be handing out grant money for local organizations and governments
AARP will be handing out grant money for local organizations and governments(KY3)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP Idaho is opening applications for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge to organizations and local governments.

Applications will be accepted from now until March 22 and aim to make spaces more livable by making improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, COVID-19 recovery, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Over the last five years, AARP has given out 17 grants in the Gem State for a total of more than $171,000.

“We are excited to kick-off the Community Challenge again in 2022 to continue helping communities across Idaho become great places for people of all backgrounds, abilities and ages, especially people 50-plus,” said Francoise Cleveland, AARP Idaho advocacy director. “The program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements right where Idahoans live.”

Proposals that support those 50 and older and are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers, among other things, will take priority in the evaluation process.

AARP Idaho invites anyone looking to learn how to apply to join them on Feb. 23 at 11:00 a.m. mountain time. You can register here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

The role will serve to help develop rural Idaho
President Biden approves state director for rural development in Idaho
Idaho veteran's homes struggle to find high skilled nursing staff
Idaho Division of Veteran's Services having a hard time finding skilled nurses
AAA Idaho gives advice to travelers looking for a smooth holiday in 2022. (KMVT/Garrett Hottle...
AAA offers the latest travel tips and top trends for another busy year
The police department said it was notified about the alleged crimes on Jan. 18 by the Bonner...
Ex-school cop charged with child sexual abuse