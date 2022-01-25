Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
The agreement will still need to be made official
Water users reach preliminary agreement to regulate groundwater use
Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho (Image courtesy Google Earth)
Idaho Supreme Court considers new congressional district map
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs