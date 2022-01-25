Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to move missionaries out of Ukraine

UKRAINE (KMVT/KSVT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announces missionaries are temporarily moving out of Ukraine.

Many of the full-time missionaries in Ukraine are being reassigned to missions in Europe, according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.

He adds a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their mission and return home. Those missionaries who were set to soon go to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere.

He says this decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some government embassies in Ukraine choosing to move personnel.

