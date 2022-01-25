Advertisement

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to move missionaries out of Ukraine

KMVT file image of outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Twin...
KMVT file image of outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Twin Falls. Photo date Sept. 13, 2019.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UKRAINE (KMVT/KSVT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announces missionaries are temporarily moving out of Ukraine.

Many of the full-time missionaries in Ukraine are being reassigned to missions in Europe, according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.

He adds a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their mission and return home. Those missionaries who were set to soon go to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere.

He says this decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some government embassies in Ukraine choosing to move personnel.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Boise State faces questions over social justice programs
The standoff happened in Dalton Gardens, highlighted above.
Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff
AARP will be handing out grant money for local organizations and governments
AARP Idaho accepting Community Challenge grant applications
The role will serve to help develop rural Idaho
President Biden approves state director for rural development in Idaho