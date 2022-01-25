Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to move missionaries out of Ukraine
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UKRAINE (KMVT/KSVT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announces missionaries are temporarily moving out of Ukraine.
Many of the full-time missionaries in Ukraine are being reassigned to missions in Europe, according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.
He adds a few missionaries who are approaching their planned release date will complete their mission and return home. Those missionaries who were set to soon go to Ukraine will receive a temporary assignment elsewhere.
He says this decision was made out of an abundance of caution following some government embassies in Ukraine choosing to move personnel.
