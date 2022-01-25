Huerta, Nico Perfecto

TWIN FALLS—Nico Perfecto Huerta, infant son of Alyssa and Ernesto Huerta, was stillborn, Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

