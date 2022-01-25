Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff

DALTON GARDENS, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officers in northern Idaho shot a man they described as armed and suicidal after an hours-long standoff at a Dalton Gardens home Monday evening.

Neither the man’s condition nor his name were released.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and officers from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were called to a report of a suicidal and armed man at a home near Dalton Elementary School around 2 p.m. Some officers worked to get the elementary students safely released to buses and parents, while others responded to the home.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement that the law enforcement officers communicated with the man while he was inside the home, and that he repeatedly threatened to shoot law enforcement officers and others.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the man “brandished a weapon” at officers just before 5:30, and deputies and officers shot at him. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

