Kimberly wins on Senior Night; local roundup

Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from...
Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from American Falls, 50-40.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:22 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from American Falls, 50-40.

The win ws a bonus for the four seniors on Senior Night.

Kimberly moves to 9-8 on the season.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 59, Jerome 51

Dietrich 47, Gooding 41

Wendell 37, Shoshone 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burley 46, Mountain Home 34: Stockton Sheets 18 points | Adam Kloepfer 17 points

Jerome 48, Minico 27

Wood River 81, Gooding 35

Valley 56, Oakley 50 (OT)

Hansen 52, Twin Falls Christian Academy 41

