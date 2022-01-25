Kimberly wins on Senior Night; local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from American Falls, 50-40.

The win ws a bonus for the four seniors on Senior Night.

Kimberly moves to 9-8 on the season.

OTHER SCORES

Twin Falls 59, Jerome 51

Dietrich 47, Gooding 41

Wendell 37, Shoshone 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burley 46, Mountain Home 34: Stockton Sheets 18 points | Adam Kloepfer 17 points

Jerome 48, Minico 27

Wood River 81, Gooding 35

Valley 56, Oakley 50 (OT)

Hansen 52, Twin Falls Christian Academy 41

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.