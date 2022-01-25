Kimberly wins on Senior Night; local roundup
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:22 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from American Falls, 50-40.
The win ws a bonus for the four seniors on Senior Night.
Kimberly moves to 9-8 on the season.
OTHER SCORES
Twin Falls 59, Jerome 51
Dietrich 47, Gooding 41
Wendell 37, Shoshone 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burley 46, Mountain Home 34: Stockton Sheets 18 points | Adam Kloepfer 17 points
Jerome 48, Minico 27
Wood River 81, Gooding 35
Valley 56, Oakley 50 (OT)
Hansen 52, Twin Falls Christian Academy 41
