Advertisement

President Biden approves state director for rural development in Idaho

Travelers along Interstate 84 near Jerome may experience some traffic delays as crews blast...
The role will serve to help develop rural Idaho(Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Biden has approved the appointment of Rudy Soto to be state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho.

Several other regional appointments were also announced, including the Farm Service Agency State Executive Director for the Gem State.

“As we work to build a better America, we need talented and experienced staff working in our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated individuals to USDA at such an important time in the Biden-Harris administration.”

Soto is from the state of Idaho and was born in Nampa. He is also a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation. Soto will be responsible “for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce,” according to a press release.

Soto is also a National Guard veteran. “Idaho’s rural communities are faced with great challenges when it comes to access to affordable housing, broadband internet, healthcare, and more”, Soto said. “I look forward to working alongside all who are dedicated to expanding economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for Idahoans in rural areas.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

AARP will be handing out grant money for local organizations and governments
AARP Idaho accepting Community Challenge grant applications
Idaho veteran's homes struggle to find high skilled nursing staff
Idaho Division of Veteran's Services having a hard time finding skilled nurses
AAA Idaho gives advice to travelers looking for a smooth holiday in 2022. (KMVT/Garrett Hottle...
AAA offers the latest travel tips and top trends for another busy year
The police department said it was notified about the alleged crimes on Jan. 18 by the Bonner...
Ex-school cop charged with child sexual abuse