President Biden approves state director for rural development in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Biden has approved the appointment of Rudy Soto to be state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho.

Several other regional appointments were also announced, including the Farm Service Agency State Executive Director for the Gem State.

“As we work to build a better America, we need talented and experienced staff working in our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated individuals to USDA at such an important time in the Biden-Harris administration.”

Soto is from the state of Idaho and was born in Nampa. He is also a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation. Soto will be responsible “for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce,” according to a press release.

Soto is also a National Guard veteran. “Idaho’s rural communities are faced with great challenges when it comes to access to affordable housing, broadband internet, healthcare, and more”, Soto said. “I look forward to working alongside all who are dedicated to expanding economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for Idahoans in rural areas.”

