Advertisement

Snake River Elk’s Lodge hosting free throw competition

You don’t have to have any basketball experience to participate
This is the 50th year of the event
This is the 50th year of the event(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Elk’s Lodge is hosting a free throw competition on Saturday, and kids aged 8 to 13 are invited to participate.

At the event, everyone will get the chance to make 25 free throws, and the people who make the most will be selected to go onto the state competition or even the national competition in Chicago.

This is the 50th year of the event, and coordinator Larry Scheer says it is a good opportunity to have fun and get some exercise during the cold winter days.

“We’re doing it to develop grit and determination in kids,” said Scheer. “It’s a great bonding experience for kids and their families, it’s a lot of fun for everybody involved.”

You don’t have to have any basketball experience to participate. The event is on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Kimberly High School gym. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

KMVT file image of outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Twin...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to move missionaries out of Ukraine
Boise State faces questions over social justice programs
The standoff happened in Dalton Gardens, highlighted above.
Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff
AARP will be handing out grant money for local organizations and governments
AARP Idaho accepting Community Challenge grant applications