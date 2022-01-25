Snake River Elk’s Lodge hosting free throw competition

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Elk’s Lodge is hosting a free throw competition on Saturday, and kids aged 8 to 13 are invited to participate.

At the event, everyone will get the chance to make 25 free throws, and the people who make the most will be selected to go onto the state competition or even the national competition in Chicago.

This is the 50th year of the event, and coordinator Larry Scheer says it is a good opportunity to have fun and get some exercise during the cold winter days.

“We’re doing it to develop grit and determination in kids,” said Scheer. “It’s a great bonding experience for kids and their families, it’s a lot of fun for everybody involved.”

You don’t have to have any basketball experience to participate. The event is on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Kimberly High School gym. For more information, visit their website.

