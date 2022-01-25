Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

