Water users reach preliminary agreement to regulate groundwater use

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Water users in the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area have a preliminary agreement to regulate ground water use over the next three years.

The agreement includes 10 different stakeholders, like municipalities, user associations, and the BIg Wood Canal Company.

The term sheet outlines how junior ground water users will fallow acres, and how water will be stored and delivered to senior water holders.

“The agreement really provides some certainty to them (junior users) and some control as to how they manage and use water and satisfy some of these senior right holders at the same time,” said Water Compliance Bureau Chief Tim Luke.

Municipalities will also contribute to conservation funds, which will be matched by the state.

The agreement still has a ways to go before becoming official, as an advisory committee will review it. There will be opportunities for public comment, and it has to eventually be approved by the Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The full press release can be found here.

