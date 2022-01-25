Advertisement

Water users reach preliminary agreement to regulate groundwater use

The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from...
The agreement will still need to be made official(Idaho Water Resource Board)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Water users in the Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area have a preliminary agreement to regulate ground water use over the next three years.

The agreement includes 10 different stakeholders, like municipalities, user associations, and the BIg Wood Canal Company.

The term sheet outlines how junior ground water users will fallow acres, and how water will be stored and delivered to senior water holders.

“The agreement really provides some certainty to them (junior users) and some control as to how they manage and use water and satisfy some of these senior right holders at the same time,” said Water Compliance Bureau Chief Tim Luke.

Municipalities will also contribute to conservation funds, which will be matched by the state.

The agreement still has a ways to go before becoming official, as an advisory committee will review it. There will be opportunities for public comment, and it has to eventually be approved by the Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

The full press release can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting

Latest News

Idaho Supreme Court building in Boise, Idaho (Image courtesy Google Earth)
Idaho Supreme Court considers new congressional district map
Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich defended Idaho's public education system...
Idaho official defends state’s education system to lawmakers
Hall served in law enforcement for 38 years.
Jerome Police Chief to retire, new chief of police announced
The owner says she loves doing this for the community
Hands On pottery studio invites people to paint bowls ahead of charity event