Advertisement

Anti-abortion resolution to lower flags passes Idaho House

The Senate passed a “Day of Tears” resolution after similar debate last week
A resolution to encourage Idahoans to lower flags in remembrance of the unborn passed the Idaho...
A resolution to encourage Idahoans to lower flags in remembrance of the unborn passed the Idaho House(Live 5/File)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The full Idaho House on Wednesday adopted an anti-abortion resolution encouraging people to fly flags at half-staff one day a year in recognition of abortions performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago. But critics of the resolution said it disrespected the American flag by turning it into a billboard for a divisive issue.

The resolution from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, designates Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears,” suggesting that Idaho residents should mourn aborted embryos and fetuses. It was adopted on a 48-20 vote.

“We are creating a day of remembrance,” Ehardt told her fellow lawmakers. “This isn’t a cheap ploy; this is about putting us in a position to remember, and in our own way, doing something about it.”

But Rep. Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise, said flags are rightly flown at half-staff to commemorate those who died serving their country, and that tradition should be respected, not usurped. She said the resolution would set a bad precedent.

“The flag isn’t for you to hijack,” she said. “That’s shameful, disrespectful to this flag and the people who serve it. ... This isn’t the path we deserve to go down.”

Rep. Gary Marshall, a Republican from Idaho Falls, said some lawmakers may feel compelled to vote yes for the measure lest the public mistake their stance on abortion. He said he strongly opposes abortion, but warned that the resolution wouldn’t have any validity. State law gives the governor, not the Legislature, the authority to direct when flags to be flown at half-staff.

The Senate passed a “Day of Tears” resolution after similar debate last week.

The “Day of Tears” concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

The shop is the only gun store in Hagerman
Behind the Business: Bullets and Brew
Officials attribute this to the pandemic
COVID-19 impacting student’s graduation times
Collectively, the conditions they screen for affect around one in 1,000 infants
Idaho newborns will be screened for additional illnesses and conditions
Idaho Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden celebrate OSHA officially...
Little celebrates official end of vaccine business mandate