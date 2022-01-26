Barking dog complaints on the rise in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Complaints of barking dogs are on the rise in Twin Falls, according to city officials.

Even though she may deal with barking dogs everyday, Debbie Blackwood, with the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, still understands the importance of keeping the noise to a minimum.

“It is very disturbing to have your neighbor’s dog barking nonstop into your ear and through your windows, it’s just unpleasant,” said Blackwood.

And with more people moving to the area, there are more dogs, and more complaints, the city says. The first complaint, if verified by an officer, will result in a notice. The second will be a warning.

The third can result in a citation, but the reporting party does have to sign off.

“It’s literally our city code and state code, requires that the person calling in be willing to sign the complaint because it’s disturbing their peace,” said Twin Falls Animal Control Officer Danielle Christensen.

Of course, it’s best not to get to this point.

“The dog is barking primarily because it’s bored to death,” said Blackwood. “The first thing a pet owner has to do is provide enough exercise for their dog and stimulation.”

Humans can work together to solve the problem as well. Even as people may acclimate to new surroundings quickly, it could take dogs a month.

“I like the suggestions of neighbors talking to neighbors and welcoming people to the neighborhood but also informing them that the barking is disturbing you,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood and Christensen don’t see one dog breed causing more problems than others.

