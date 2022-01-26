Advertisement

Behind the Business: Bullets and Brew

On top of the coffee and gun shop, they offer some unique antiques
The shop is the only gun store in Hagerman
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Right on State Street in the heart of Hagerman, a local family has had an interesting concept for a business brewing over the last 16 years.

“It was called The Thunderbird. It was a Tex-Mex restaurant with a coffee shop inside. We sold that, ended up getting this building and put the coffee shop here,” said owner Gary Mode.

When Mode took the shop over from his parents, he wanted to bring a new aspect to the shop, something that reminded him of his childhood.

“I remember hanging out at Trader Jack’s, the old gun shop in Hagerman that everybody knew,” he said.

And with that, Bullets and Brew was born, being the only gun shop in Hagerman, the community has been very supportive.

“This whole area of Southern Idaho is a big hunting area, and very firearm friendly area, so being the only gun shop here in town definitely helps.”

And that’s what makes this business most unique. “It seems to work, and everyone seems to enjoy the uniqueness of the company,” said Mode.

On top of the coffee and gun shop, Bullets and Brew offers some unique antiques.

“We actually consign a bunch of metal lawn art that a guy here brings in,” said Mode. “A guy here in town gets it all for us, so in the spring it’s really colorful outside because he just fills it full of garden art and lawn art and stuff like that.”

