COVID-19 impacting student’s graduation times

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 is having an impact on the amount of time it’s taking for Idaho students to graduate.

According to the State Department of Education, the five year graduation rate hit an all time high in 2020. While the four-year rate has seen a steady increase in the last five, years, 2021 saw its first decrease.

Officials are attributing this to the pandemic. With the overall rate increasing, we asked officials what they’re doing to assist graduates in getting into college.

“Kids from grades 4 through 12 representation from all over the state, interested in the same program, which is advanced opportunities,” said Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra. “That simply put is that program that allows students to earn college credits while they’re still in high school.”

Ybarra also says that she expects the increasing number of five year graduates to continue as the pandemic stretches on.

