Filer softball standout signs with Blue Mountain Community College

FILWE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A second Filer athlete this week is taking her talents to Blue Mountain Community College.

Nikaela Higley signed with the Timberwolves to play softball.

The senior helped the Wildcats win back-to-back 3A state championships in 2019 and 2021. The reason for the gap year is because of Covid cutting the 2020 season short.

Higley emailed various programs prior to a college showcase tournament last summer and Blue Mountain got back to her quickly.

“He was the only coach from that tournament to email me back he wanted to talk to me so that showed something that he was interested, he came to my games and made it a point to talk to me and he always made it a point to talk to my family that was really special to me,” Higley explained.

Higley plans to study nursing. She’s unsure if she wants to continue playing at the four-year level, it’s more of a wait-and-see situation.

