Filer volleyball standout signs with Blue Mountain Community College

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:40 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Alli Alger is taking her talents to Blue Mountain Community College.

The Filer senior earned second team honors as an opposite hitter and helped her volleyball team amass a 16-10 record this past season. She chose Blue Mountain because of a relative who went there and loved the school.

Alger is playing college volleyball because it brings her the most joy.

“I used to play other sports and rodeo and stuff and they always took up way too much time so I just decided to stop playing those sports, and just carry on my career in volleyball, go live it and go have fun,” Alger said.

Alger plans to pursue a career in speech therapy.

Alli Alger is taking her talents to Blue Mountain Community College and compete on the...
