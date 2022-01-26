Advertisement

Glenns Ferry working to build new animal shelter

The shelter would accept cats and dogs from Hammet, King Hill, and Glenns Ferry
The shelter is not suitable for dogs or cats at the current moment
The shelter is not suitable for dogs or cats at the current moment
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Glenns Ferry is working to build a new animal shelter, and they need the communities help.

Currently, the shelter they have is not suitable for dogs or cats overnight as it is too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer.

The building was built in 1974. One of the committee members says this is very important because an animal can’t find their forever home if there isn’t a proper shelter for them to live in, and there is a large number of stray dogs in the area.

Currently, they have $130,000 raised, but they need at least $180,000 to start building the shelter.

“This is going to be very practical, its going to take care of everything we need, its going to be safe for the animals, a good place to bring them. Disease control will be taken care of,” said Nancy Orr with the Glenns Ferry Animal Shelter Project.

The shelter would accept cats and dogs from Hammet, King Hill, and Glenns Ferry. To find out how you can help them, just visit their website.

