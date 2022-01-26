Glenns Ferry working to build new animal shelter

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Glenns Ferry is working to build a new animal shelter, and they need the communities help.

Currently, the shelter they have is not suitable for dogs or cats overnight as it is too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer.

The building was built in 1974. One of the committee members says this is very important because an animal can’t find their forever home if there isn’t a proper shelter for them to live in, and there is a large number of stray dogs in the area.

Currently, they have $130,000 raised, but they need at least $180,000 to start building the shelter.

“This is going to be very practical, its going to take care of everything we need, its going to be safe for the animals, a good place to bring them. Disease control will be taken care of,” said Nancy Orr with the Glenns Ferry Animal Shelter Project.

The shelter would accept cats and dogs from Hammet, King Hill, and Glenns Ferry. To find out how you can help them, just visit their website.

