Healthcare workers endure busy schedules, cold temperatures to give out tests

By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the omicron variant fuels yet another wave of COVID-19 cases in the Magic Valley, healthcare workers are once again on the frontlines.

This isn’t exclusive to only doctors and nurses. In many locations, phlebotomists have been re-trained and asked to do COVID-19 testing.

Traditionally, phlebotomists draw and collect blood for medical tests and exams.

One Magic Valley phlebotomist says it has been busier working in COVID-19 testing over the past two weeks. Testing is available car-side seven days a week, which means at this time of year, testers are often outside enduring cold or wet weather conditions while working.

“We make sure to bring our warm shoes and our warm jackets so we can offer the service,” said Jessy Patino, a phlebotomist with the St. Luke’s Health System.

Patino says the St. Luke’s COVID-19 center employees work together well as a team, which helps tremendously. She even recalled a time when one of her co-workers followed her outside with an umbrella while she conducted COVID-19 swabs in order to make sure she stayed dry.

To find locations for COVID-19 vaccinations and more information about the process, visit St. Luke’s website.

