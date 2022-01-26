Advertisement

High school sports roundup

Louisiana High School Basketball
Louisiana High School Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:21 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of area high schools sports scores, as provided to us by coaches.

Burley 41, Preston 34: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 27 points for the Bobcats, while Lynzey Searle chipped in six.

Canyon Ridge 52, Mountain Home 50: The Riverhawks handed the Tigers their first conference loss to a team other than Burley. Jordan Roberts led all scorers with 22 points for the Riverhawks.

Twin Falls 50, Jerome 41: Reagan Rex posted a game-high 12 points for the Bruins. Pacing the Tigers, Emma Allen with 10.

Minico 70, Wood River 19

Buhl 36, Wendell 29

Declo 57, Valley 46

Murtaugh 62, Glenns Ferry 36: Adyson Stanger and Jasmin Tapia led the way with 13 points each. Arevalo had 17 in the loss.

Oakley 47, Lighthouse Christian 34

Raft River 55, Shoshone 38

Dietrich 59, Hagerman 10: Abby Hendricks led Dietrich with 14, Hailey Astle followed with 12 and Michelle Hurtado led with 11 rebounds. Dietrich had 10 different players score.

Q1: Dietrich 17, Hagerman 4 | Q2: Dietrich 14, Hagerman 2 | Q3: Dietrich 23, Hagerman 2 | Q4: Dietrich 5, Hagerman 2

Richfield 40, Hansen 25

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

CSI trounces Colorado Northwestern
Hadley Richins, Graci Kolka and Josh Edwards listen to head coach Randy Rogers during a timeout.
Nationally ranked CSI basketball teams get big wins Tuesday
Mekell Wright had 18 points, while Reece Garey chipped in 14 and Kimberly pulled away from...
Kimberly wins on Senior Night; local roundup
“The depth of this team is everything”
CSI women extend win streak to 17 games, men get resume-building road victory