High school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of area high schools sports scores, as provided to us by coaches.

Burley 41, Preston 34: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 27 points for the Bobcats, while Lynzey Searle chipped in six.

Canyon Ridge 52, Mountain Home 50: The Riverhawks handed the Tigers their first conference loss to a team other than Burley. Jordan Roberts led all scorers with 22 points for the Riverhawks.

Twin Falls 50, Jerome 41: Reagan Rex posted a game-high 12 points for the Bruins. Pacing the Tigers, Emma Allen with 10.

Minico 70, Wood River 19

Buhl 36, Wendell 29

Declo 57, Valley 46

Murtaugh 62, Glenns Ferry 36: Adyson Stanger and Jasmin Tapia led the way with 13 points each. Arevalo had 17 in the loss.

Oakley 47, Lighthouse Christian 34

Raft River 55, Shoshone 38

Dietrich 59, Hagerman 10: Abby Hendricks led Dietrich with 14, Hailey Astle followed with 12 and Michelle Hurtado led with 11 rebounds. Dietrich had 10 different players score.

Q1: Dietrich 17, Hagerman 4 | Q2: Dietrich 14, Hagerman 2 | Q3: Dietrich 23, Hagerman 2 | Q4: Dietrich 5, Hagerman 2

Richfield 40, Hansen 25

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.