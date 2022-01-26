Idaho health officials again urge vaccinations

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho health officials are again urging people to get vaccinated after parts of Idaho once again into crisis standards of care.

Last week, Idaho averaged over 4,000 COVID-19 cases a day and nearly had 30,000 over the entire week. That number doesn’t include in-home tests and unreported cases.

Positivity rates statewide are at record high levels, including nearly 50% in some hospital systems.

According to St. Alphonsus, 80% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and another 10% do not have their booster shots.

”The vaccine protects, and if everyone here in Idaho was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief clinical officer with St. Alphonsus.

The difference between this surge and last falls is the impact the spread of omicron has had on staffing. As a result, the surge isn’t just effecting critical care, but the entire health care system according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.