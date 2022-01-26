Advertisement

Idaho health officials again urge vaccinations

Idaho health officials are again urging people to get vaccinated
Idaho health officials are again urging people to get vaccinated(WCAX)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho health officials are again urging people to get vaccinated after parts of Idaho once again into crisis standards of care.

Last week, Idaho averaged over 4,000 COVID-19 cases a day and nearly had 30,000 over the entire week. That number doesn’t include in-home tests and unreported cases.

Positivity rates statewide are at record high levels, including nearly 50% in some hospital systems.

According to St. Alphonsus, 80% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and another 10% do not have their booster shots.

”The vaccine protects, and if everyone here in Idaho was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief clinical officer with St. Alphonsus.

The difference between this surge and last falls is the impact the spread of omicron has had on staffing. As a result, the surge isn’t just effecting critical care, but the entire health care system according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Humans can work together to solve the problem as well
Barking dog complaints on the rise in Twin Falls
Work is expected to begin Feb. 1
Preliminary work on U.S. Highway 93 to begin next week
The legislation was prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed...
Scholarship change eyed for survivors of Idaho soldiers
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho