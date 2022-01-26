Idaho newborns will be screened for additional illnesses and conditions

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced it will screen the state’s newborns for additional illnesses and conditions.

The change will take affect Feb. 1, and expands the list of conditions it screens for from 47 to 51. The program has been screening babies since 1963 for a variety of conditions, and works with healthcare providers, midwives, birthing centers, and hospitals to screen for potentially harmful conditions.

“Early detection of many conditions can make a big difference for newborns,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health, Department of Health and Welfare. “Timely treatment allows for normal growth and development, and a reduction in infant death and chronic disease. Most infants with conditions identified through screening show no obvious signs of disease immediately after birth.”

Collectively, the conditions they screen for affect around one in 1,000 infants. In an average year, there are 20 to 30 diagnosed conditions in Idaho.

“One of the conditions that has been added, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), can drastically impact a baby’s health, and adding it to our screenings will no doubt save newborns in the future,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

The four new conditions added to the screening program are:

Glycogen storage disease type II

Mucopolysacchairdosis Type-1

Adrenoleukodystrophy

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

For more information about newborn screening, visit the Department of Health and Welfare’s website.

