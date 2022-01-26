Little celebrates official end of vaccine business mandate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and State Attorney General Lawrence Wasden celebrated the official withdrawal of OSHA’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.

OSHA officially withdrew the mandate on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the mandate unconstitutional earlier this month. In a joint statement, Little and Wasden said:

“Biden’s attempts to fast track a vaccine mandate on America’s workforce failed. Idaho prevailed in our fight to protect the rights of Idaho workers from Biden’s illegal vaccine mandate on private businesses. The news that the Biden Administration withdrew the emergency mandate puts an exclamation point on the states’ hard-fought legal battle to uphold state sovereignty and protect Americans from an overreaching federal government. We remain vigilant and continue to work for Idahoans to guard against future government overreach.”

