Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an industrial accident in Heyburn.
According to officials, they responded to the situation just after 3:00 a.m. Details are limited, but an emergency responder says the man fell approximately 20 feet from a catwalk.
He later died at Cassia Regional Hospital.
KMVT will provide updates as soon as we get more information.
