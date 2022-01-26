Advertisement

Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.(Google Maps)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an industrial accident in Heyburn.

According to officials, they responded to the situation just after 3:00 a.m. Details are limited, but an emergency responder says the man fell approximately 20 feet from a catwalk.

He later died at Cassia Regional Hospital.

KMVT will provide updates as soon as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

