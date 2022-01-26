Nationally ranked CSI basketball teams get big wins Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 5 College of Southern Idaho got off to a quick start and never looked back, in the 69-63 win over No. 22 Salt Lake Community College.

Ashlee Strawbridge posted a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Kyra Paniora had a career-high 23 points, four assists and two steals.

The Golden Eagles forced 20 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

CSI plays back-to-back against the Bruins, traveling to Salt Lake on Saturday.

NJCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 8 CSI routed Colorado Northwestern, 90-54, after outscoring the Spartans by 23 points in the second half. CSI out-rebounded the Spartans 54-35 on the night.

Siena commit Taelon Martin posted a game-high 16 points, while Chris James had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Chayce Polynice finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

CSI travels to No. 1 Salt Lake on Saturday for a rematch.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.