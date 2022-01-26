Advertisement

Preliminary work on U.S. Highway 93 to begin next week

Construction is anticipated to be done by the fall of this year
Work is expected to begin Feb. 1
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Feb. 1, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin work on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome.

The work will be to construct new lanes as part of a highway widening project, in which the department is looking to transition from two lanes to four lanes.

“The initial phase of this project will take place over the coming month and involve work off of the highway,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Kenny Lively. “Once that is complete, crews will transition to the second phase which will involve widening of the roadway.”

First, crews will build a new southbound lane and center turn lane on the west side of U.S. 93 before an additional northbound and center turn lane will be added to the east side of the highway.

ITD says they expect few traffic delays as a result of this project, but still urge caution for anyone driving in the area. “Although the manner in which we are widening this section of US-93 will allow for motorists to largely travel without interruption, it’s still important for drivers to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment when traveling through the work zone,” stated Lively.

Construction is anticipated to be done by the fall of this year.

