Twin Falls Fire Department to build new fire station

Location of Fire station #3
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department is going to be building a new fire station south of Twin Falls.

During Tuesday night’s planning and zoning meeting, the commission unanimously approved the plot of land which is directly south of the current fire station number 3.

The fire department has been working to improve their stations for years, first trying to pass a bond, and then looking to the reserves for money.

After approving everything with the city council, the next step was finding the land.

“It’s pretty straight forward, it follows the rules, it fits in the neighborhood considering the old fire station is just up the road a little bit,” said vice chair Craig Kelley. “It’s kind of an update, I have no issues with it.”

The plot of land was passed unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Committee.

For a link to our previous story click here.

