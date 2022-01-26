Advertisement

Twin Falls Rotary Club announces their community project

The bathrooms at Frontier Park haven’t been updated since 1978
Twin Falls Rotary Club to update Frontier Park Bathrooms
Twin Falls Rotary Club to update Frontier Park Bathrooms
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Rotary Club has done many projects throughout the community, and during their weekly meeting they announced their one for this year.

This year, they will be updating the bathrooms at Frontier Park, which is directly across from the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley.

The bathrooms haven’t been updated since 1978 when the park was built, so the Rotary Club says this is needed for the children of the community as well as the adults. The park has pickle ball courts, baseball and softball fields and a playground.

“Our past projects have been Centennial Park, the CSI fitness trail, Harry Barry Park,” said Jill Skeem with the Rotary Board. “There are big projects that we do, normally our fundraising goes to ,local charities, but we decided in August of 2019 we were going to do this project, and so our money that we raise from our fundraisers and the community goes to this one.”

This year, the Rotary Club will not be having their death by chocolate fundraiser due to concerns over COVID-19, but they do plan on having their ice cream fundraiser in the summer.

