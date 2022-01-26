Advertisement

Twin Falls Senior Center reopens

The Twin Falls Senior Center had previously announced they would be closed until further notice...
The Twin Falls Senior Center had previously announced they would be closed until further notice on Jan. 18(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Senior Center announced via their Facebook page Wednesday morning that congregate meals will return next Monday.

On Jan. 18, the Twin Falls Senior Center announced that they would be closed until further notice due to having staff members sick and some of the congregate members sick as well.

KMVT reached out to the senior center Wednesday morning and they said their staff and members are getting healthy once again. They worked with the health district to ensure they can re-open safely because they know the importance of having the senior center open.

“This is their time to get out, talk to other people, just have communications,” said Twin Falls Senior Center director Desariee Johnston. “And when you are closed down it’s a little hard, but on the other hand, they are understanding that it is for their safety.”

They said that they will also be open for their other groups beyond their congregate meals, such as Pinochle, as long as everyone is healthy.

