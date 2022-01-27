Advertisement

Applications open for AARP Community Challenge

Applications are now being accepted(AARP Community Challenge)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Applications for the annual AARP Community Challenge Grant, a program focused on improving community areas for seniors, are open now through Mar. 22.

The grants are open to government agencies and local nonprofits to be used as assistance for projects that create vibrant public places, offer transportation and mobility options, increase civic engagement, and more.

Marie Bonaminio, who is a part of the selection committee in Idaho, tells KMVT they focus on projects that will help reengage seniors in the community, something that has been desperately lacking.

“They don’t go out any longer, you know, for safety purposes they stay home more,” said Bonaminio. “So, we’re looking for anything that is creative, where we can bring these seniors out safely.”

In February, there will be a virtual event to assist interested applicants in the process of grant writing.

For more information about the grant, visit the AARP Community Challenge website and registration for the virtual event can be found here.

