City of Ketchum balancing opinions amidst development boom

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As residents of the Wood River Valley will tell you, it looks different there than it did 20 years ago, and that change has only continued. Building plans are being presented and structures constructed as quickly as ever in the resort town of Ketchum, but some residents are resistant to the city’s rapidly changing landscape.

The City of Ketchum is now drafting a set of Community Core Design Guidelines in an effort to better ease this transition. During a Tuesday workshop regarding the guidelines, residents spoke during a public hearing portion of the meeting.

Concerns ranging from sustainability to creating guidelines that properly address larger structures were raised.

Ketchum resident Perry Boyle said: “This town is lit up all night now. We claim to be a dark sky town. Sun Valley Company is claiming the night sky brightly lit up as a feature when some of us see that as a massive problem.”

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw says these design guidelines will eventually be available for out-of-town designers and architects as a framework of what works for the city.

“This has really been an extensive public outreach project to hear from the community, hear from the planning and zoning committee, hear from the city council and hear from designers and architects as to what they think would be good for our town,” Bradshaw said.

Among the elements residents have said they like are brick and buildings no taller than three stories, according to the city.

On the flip side, a recent design guidelines draft shows buildings that are deemed “too modern” and “big city” do not go over as well with community members.

“We like eclectic architecture,” Bradshaw said. “We just want good and innovative stuff that challenges the eye and is interesting for our community.”

Bradshaw said guidelines like these help strike a balance between designers and the community with the goal of allowing for creativity while still staying true to the city’s rich culture.

“This gives a good roadmap for people to follow,” Bradshaw said. “But at the same time, it’s not prescriptive.”

These design guidelines are still in progress with the city looking for further community engagement going forward.

