CSI emphasizes growth during budget hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, CSI President Dean Fisher presented his school’s budget at the statehouse JFAC meeting.

Fisher says while the COVID-19 pandemic has been scary, the College of Southern Idaho continues to lean into hope.

He says enrollment continues to climb, along with graduation and transfer rates. When being asked the key to the college’s success, Fisher says it comes down to simply wanting the best for students.

“I think one of the most fundamental things we have done at the College of Southern Idaho is to step back and make sure that any impediment, any barrier, anything that is part of the bureaucracy that serves us and not the students is eliminated.”

Fisher requested more budget for academic positions, as well as a cyber security expert at the college. He also admits hiring professors has been a challenge with limited salaries and hopes that can help be addressed by lawmakers.

It costs just more than $37 million to run the College of Southern Idaho.

