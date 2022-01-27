Advertisement

Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

By KSDK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is rattled but uninjured after a drive-by shooting unfolded in broad daylight in their front yard.

For Mark Fitzgerald and his family, it was a dangerous and unbelievable morning as several men fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds’ front yard in Florissant, Missouri. The family hid inside their home while surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

“There was just a random of shots,” Fitzgerald said. “Of course, it’s the wild, wild west. It’s nuts. I mean, it is what it is. It’s happening everywhere.”

Fitzgerald told police a young man dashed down Humes Lane, and suddenly, two other men came along in a car. A passenger repeatedly fired at the running man, who returned fire.

“He ducks, hits our car. He turns around, gets behind my tree and starts shooting at them. Seven, eight fires, and it was pretty loud,” Fitzgerald said.

By the time police arrived, the gun-firing men took off.

Fitzgerald says one bullet hit his surveillance camera and two more hit his son’s parked car. But he is just glad he and his family are OK.

“I’m very thankful for that. We’re still blessed. You know, we’re on this side of the dirt,” he said. “Just to shoot randomly like that, you got to get them off the street. I won’t forget it.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

