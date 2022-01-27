Advertisement

Filer senior signs with Concordia shooting sports program

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer senior is moving to the Cornhusker State to pursue his passion of shooting. Mason Ward signed with Concordia University’s shooting sports program. The Nebraska school is a fixture on the national scene.

Ward will participate in a variety of events for their team, which is a varsity sport. He’s been a member of the Twin Falls Hot Shots since 2016, a youth competition team that Ward says is the best in the state.

His commitment and skill level can be accredited to the late Travis Dayley, his coach who recently passed away from Covid-19.

“He was a really fantastic coach he did a lot of good for us, they really do help you develop your skills in a competitive setting, it’s fantastic,” Ward explained.

If Ward isn’t busy enough, he’s preparing to enter basic training on behalf of the Army National Guard. He plans to study history, with intentions of becoming a teacher.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one

Latest News

Filer senior signs with Concordia University
Twin Falls' Will Preucil led the Bruins with a team-high 16 points in the 45-42 win over Canyon...
Twin Falls escapes Canyon Ridge with win; local roundup
Bruins knock off Riverhawks in Great Basin action
A second Filer athlete this week is taking her talents to Blue Mountain Community College.
Filer softball standout signs with Blue Mountain Community College