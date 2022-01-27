Filer senior signs with Concordia shooting sports program

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer senior is moving to the Cornhusker State to pursue his passion of shooting. Mason Ward signed with Concordia University’s shooting sports program. The Nebraska school is a fixture on the national scene.

Ward will participate in a variety of events for their team, which is a varsity sport. He’s been a member of the Twin Falls Hot Shots since 2016, a youth competition team that Ward says is the best in the state.

His commitment and skill level can be accredited to the late Travis Dayley, his coach who recently passed away from Covid-19.

“He was a really fantastic coach he did a lot of good for us, they really do help you develop your skills in a competitive setting, it’s fantastic,” Ward explained.

If Ward isn’t busy enough, he’s preparing to enter basic training on behalf of the Army National Guard. He plans to study history, with intentions of becoming a teacher.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.