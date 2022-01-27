Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game in need of hunter education instructors

Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)
Idaho Fish and Game logo on building (KMVT)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for hunter education instructors in the Magic Valley Region.

They invite anyone who is a safe and responsible hunter or trapper to an upcoming instructor training workshop on Feb. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn about teaching hunter, bowhunter, and trapper education, which begins the process of becoming a certified instructor for any or all of those programs.

Those wishing to participate are urged to RSVP by calling TanaRae Alberti at (208)-324-4359 or by email at tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident

Latest News

The bill would not affect clergy, religious counselors, parents or grandparents as long as they...
House panel introduces bill banning youth conversion therapy
Glenns Ferry building a new aminal shelter
Glenns Ferry building a new animal shelter
COVID having an impact on how long it takes students to graduate
COVID having an impact on how long it takes Idaho students to graduate
Twin Falls Fire Department to build a new fire station
Twin Falls Fire Department to build new fire station
Healthcare workers battle cold temps to give out COVID-19 tests
Healthcare workers battle cold temps to give out tests