Idaho Fish and Game in need of hunter education instructors

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for hunter education instructors in the Magic Valley Region.

They invite anyone who is a safe and responsible hunter or trapper to an upcoming instructor training workshop on Feb. 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn about teaching hunter, bowhunter, and trapper education, which begins the process of becoming a certified instructor for any or all of those programs.

Those wishing to participate are urged to RSVP by calling TanaRae Alberti at (208)-324-4359 or by email at tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov.

