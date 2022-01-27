Advertisement

Investigation continues into another industrial accident

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday(Google Maps)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A developing story out of Cassia County, as the investigation continues into another industrial accident.

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday on 700 south and 350 east in Burley. We are told the man was repairing a roof of a building and fell.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Wednesday, we told you about the death of a man following an industrial accident in Heyburn. Officials say the man fell 20 feet from a catwalk at Gem State Processing. Both of the families have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

Latest News

ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic
Minidoka Schools Superintendent James Ramsey says the district's decision was a perfect storm.
Minidoka schools close Thursday
Canadian Gray Wolf
Idaho wolf population holding steady, wildlife officials say
Dennis Faulstich says he plays the Powerball because the money goes to Idaho schools
Northern Idaho man wins $100,000 lotto prize