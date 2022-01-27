BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A developing story out of Cassia County, as the investigation continues into another industrial accident.

Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday on 700 south and 350 east in Burley. We are told the man was repairing a roof of a building and fell.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Wednesday, we told you about the death of a man following an industrial accident in Heyburn. Officials say the man fell 20 feet from a catwalk at Gem State Processing. Both of the families have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.