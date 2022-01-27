Minidoka schools close Thursday

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students within the Minidoka School District spent Thursday at home due to not having enough bus drivers.

KMVT talked with Minidoka Schools Superintendent James Ramsey. He says it was a perfect storm that lead to the district making the decision to keep students home.

After talking with staff, Ramsey says it was clear there was no possible way to cover all the routes to get students to school. Ramsey says he realizes the impacts on families when students can’t attend school.

Luckily, the district is prepared for situations like this. “The fact that it happened on Thursday gave us opportunities to where we were able to send home devices to where we were able to have school online, so we are still trying to serve our students to the best of our ability with the resources available,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says he will be meeting with his transportation staff Friday and will decide if students will be able to return to class on Monday. We will provide you with updates as soon as we can.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.