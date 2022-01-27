Northern Idaho man wins $100,000 lotto prize

COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Coeur D’ Alene man won $100,000 from playing the Idaho Lottery.

The Powerball on Jan. 5 netted Dennis Faulstich the money. He says he only plays Powerball because of the money it generates for Idaho schools.

He told KMVT sister station KBOI he went back to the store where he originally bought the ticket to get more people excited about his big win by asking the clerk to scan it.

