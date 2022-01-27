Advertisement

Northern Idaho man wins $100,000 lotto prize

Dennis Faulstich says he plays the Powerball because the money goes to Idaho schools
Dennis Faulstich says he plays the Powerball because the money goes to Idaho schools(Courtesy of the Idaho Lottery, photo obtained by KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Coeur D’ Alene man won $100,000 from playing the Idaho Lottery.

The Powerball on Jan. 5 netted Dennis Faulstich the money. He says he only plays Powerball because of the money it generates for Idaho schools.

He told KMVT sister station KBOI he went back to the store where he originally bought the ticket to get more people excited about his big win by asking the clerk to scan it.

