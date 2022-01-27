Advertisement

Tamarack Ski Resort to offer a free day of skiing

The mountain is open seven days a week, with five lifts turning beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day
The offer lasts until the end of the 2021-2022 season.
The offer lasts until the end of the 2021-2022 season.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMARACK, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tamarack Ski Resort is offering all annual pass holders in Idaho a free day skiing on their slopes until the end of the 2021-22 season.

A spokesperson for the resort says they feel this is a way to give back to those Idahoans who have supported them as well as provide a chance for an in-state ski trip when out-of-state travel has become more difficult.

“It was a good chance to extend that invitation to bring your current pass to our mountain, get a day ticket, and experience everything that Tamarack has to offer,” said Tamarack Ski Resort Scott Turlington.

The mountain is open seven days a week, with five lifts turning beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day.

Even more, Turlington says the mountain is just coming out of one of the best snow months in recent memory.

