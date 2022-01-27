Twin Falls escapes Canyon Ridge with win; local roundup
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:29 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Will Preucil had a team-high 16 points, while Logan Pittard added 10 and Twin Falls defeated Canyon Ridge, 45-42.
Leading the Riverhawks, Sam Lupumba who posted 20 points,12 rebounds and four steals. JJ Funk had seven points and six rebounds.
OTHER SCORES
Jerome 92, Wood River 61: The Tigers move to 16-1 on the season.
Burley 34, Minico 29: Stockton Sheets tallied 17 points, while Stockton Page added six.
Wendell 42, Valley 40: The Trojans scored with one second left to win the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Filer 56, Gooding 42: Lexi Monson paced the Wildcats with 23 points, while J Bailey added 14 points. Leading the Senators, Alx Roe with 17.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.