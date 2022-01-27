Advertisement

Twin Falls escapes Canyon Ridge with win; local roundup

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:29 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Will Preucil had a team-high 16 points, while Logan Pittard added 10 and Twin Falls defeated Canyon Ridge, 45-42.

Twin Falls head boys basketball coach James Glenn looks on during the Bruins' game at Canyon Ridge.(KMVT)

Leading the Riverhawks, Sam Lupumba who posted 20 points,12 rebounds and four steals. JJ Funk had seven points and six rebounds.

Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls went to battle Wednesday night.(KMVT)

OTHER SCORES

Jerome 92, Wood River 61: The Tigers move to 16-1 on the season.

Burley 34, Minico 29: Stockton Sheets tallied 17 points, while Stockton Page added six.

Wendell 42, Valley 40: The Trojans scored with one second left to win the game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Filer 56, Gooding 42: Lexi Monson paced the Wildcats with 23 points, while J Bailey added 14 points. Leading the Senators, Alx Roe with 17.

