Twin Falls School District administrators address parent’s concerns over what’s being taught

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the Idaho Parental Freedom in Education Act was shot down in the Senate Education Committee, some parents are frustrated by a lack of action taken to protect their rights.

“Parents want a bill. They want a parental rights bill where they can get back into the schools again and see what’s happening,” said Amy Henry, a parent. “Where they can look into the curriculum and see what’s happening.”

The Idaho Freedom in Education Act, and bills like it, have drawn some scrutiny on the parent’s role in the classroom here in the Gem State. But within Twin Falls School District, KMVT is told that rules around parent’s access to the classroom, and the curriculum, are the same now as they were before the pandemic.

“We do have protocols set in place, not because of COVID or anything else, because that is our duty as a school district to make a public entity with our kids, to make sure that they are safe,” said Jenni Peterson, the Director of Elementary Programs with the Twin Falls School District.

Protocols in place here in Twin Falls include checking in before being allowed access to the campus. This sort of measure would have been restricted in the Parental Freedom in Education Act.

As for curriculum access, that is, and has been, public information for years in Twin Falls.

“Parents, anybody in our community actually, has access to all our curriculum documents. So, anybody can see what we are teaching. We will provide them with the materials, they are absolutely welcome to look at that,” Peterson said.

“If a parent is interested in having their students abstain from something they just need to speak with the teacher and the principal, and it’s accommodated.”

Now, according to Henry, parents across the state are still frustrated with their role in the classroom, and the fight is not over.

“I think we will have an opportunity again with a couple of bills I’m hearing about,” said Henry.

