Twin Falls School District proposes change to school attendance zones

The district attributed the shift to the growth of the area (KMVT/KSVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District has proposed shifting a section to the Rock Creek Elementary School Zone to Perrine Elementary School beginning at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The change will move about 85 students from the Rock Creek Zone into the Perrine Zone as that area becomes populated.

Perrine Elementary School will be hosting an open house on Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. to present the change and provide feedback about the proposal.

In a press release to KMVT, the school district attributes the changes to population changes in the area.

This change will move roughly 85 students.
The affected area is west of Grand View Drive North, and south of White Birch Avenue running along Rock Creek Canyon on the Southwestern border.

It encompassed Sunflower Lane, West Wildflower Lane, and Rimview Lane West to the southwest, the district said in a press release.

More information can be found on the district’s website.

