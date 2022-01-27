Advertisement

US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:11 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine leaves little ground for optimism, the Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, while adding that dialogue was still possible.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed fear that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled Moscow planned to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe.

But as expected, the U.S. and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow’s main points Wednesday, refusing to permanently ban Ukraine from joining NATO and saying allied deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe are nonnegotiable. The U.S. did outline areas in which some of Russia’s concerns might be addressed, possibly offering a path to de-escalation.

“There is no change, there will be no change,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, repeating the warning that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.

All eyes are now on how Russia will respond amid fears that Europe could again be plunged into war. That decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the response from the U.S. — and a similar one from NATO — leaves “little ground for optimism.”

At the same time, he added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue. It’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the U.S. response contains some elements that could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues” but emphasized that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue,” the Russian demands for the non-expansion of NATO and the non-deployment of weapons that may threaten Russia.

Lavrov told reporters that top officials will now submit their proposals to Putin, who has the American response, and Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.

The evasive official comments reflect the fact that it’s Putin who single-handedly determines Russia’s next moves. The Russian leader has warned that he would order unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West refuses to heed the Russian security demands.

Peskov added that Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will decide whether they need to have another conversation following two calls last month.

While the diplomacy sputters on, so, too, do maneuvers on both sides that have escalated tensions. Russia has launched a series of military drills: Motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia practiced firing live ammunition, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea performed bombing runs, dozens of warships sailed for training exercises in the Black Sea and the Arctic, and Russian fighter jets and paratroopers arrived in Belarus for joint war games.

Meanwhile, NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

Amid the fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine, a top Putin associate alleged the country has become a Western tool to contain Russia.

“Ukraine has become a toy in the hands of NATO and, primarily, the United States, which are using it as an instrument of geopolitical pressure against Russia,” Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media.

He acknowledged that a Russia-NATO conflict “would be the most dramatic and simply catastrophic scenario, and I hope it will never happen.”

Medvedev argued that Moscow sees no point in talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but voiced hope that the Ukrainians would eventually become “weary of that bedlam and elect the leadership that would pursue policies ... aimed at normal economic relations with Russia.”

Medvedev’s comment follows a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration — an allegation Russia denied.

In 2014, following the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed over 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.

While a senior Russian diplomat has pointedly refused to rule out military deployments to Cuba and Venezuela, Medvedev expressed skepticism about such prospect.

“Cuba and Venezuela are aiming to come out of isolation and restore normal relations with the U.S. to a certain extent, so there can’t be any talk about setting up a base there as it happened during the Soviet times,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one

Latest News

FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Buttigieg vows help as US car fatalities keep spiking higher
A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a...
Person of interest announced in 7th grader’s fatal overdose
The investigation into how the student got hold of the fentanyl remains active and ongoing.
Conn. police announce person of interest in fentanyl overdose of 7th grader