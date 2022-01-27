Rasmussen Wallace, Maureen

MIDDLETON—Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, age 70, of Middleton, Idaho, returned to her heavenly home on January 24, 2022, in Boise, Idaho, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Burley, Idaho, Maureen graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1969. A few years later she met the love of her life, Howard T. Wallace, on a blind date. They were married on February 3, 1971, and were getting ready to celebrate 51 years together.

Maureen was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, with her favorite being in the temple.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Glen W. and Winona (Stocking) Rasmussen; two sisters, Myrna and Vivian; and two brothers, Don and Kelvin.

She is survived by her husband, Howard; five children, Jeff, Jennifer, Jocelyn, Jamie (Erik) and Drew; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Steve and Lynn Rasmussen.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley for their professional services during this difficult time. Any memorials and flowers should be directed to the Middleton Idaho East Stake Center.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Middleton East Stake Center, located at 1332 Cornell Street, in Middleton. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., in Boise.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A live webcast of the service for those unable to attend will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

