Blaine County Commissioners call for applicants to help decide how ARPA funds are spent

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over $4 million of federal relief funding remains in Blaine County from the American Rescue Plan Act, and county commissioners are calling for applicants to help decide how the money is spent.

To be eligible, your project must be designed to impact residents disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, restore public safety staffing, supply PPE, or other COVID-19 related needs in Blaine County.

The remaining funds must be allocated and spent by 2026 and will be distributed according to standards.

The commissioners urge applicants to carefully review eligibility and compliance guidelines before submitting, as there is no application assistance allowed. To make a funding request, visit their website.

